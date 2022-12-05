Re: Iran-backed media outlet reveals ‘sensitive’ sites Iran will strike in war against Israel – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Iran-backed media outlet reveals ‘sensitive’ sites Iran will strike in war against Israel – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 5, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You wrote to someone who harps on persecution storiesand no one here does that except you, pretending that others do it. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Nasal spray Covid-19 vaccine co-developed by Hong Kong scientists approved for emergency use in mainland China in ‘historic breakthrough’ next article U.S. Supreme Court hearing on Sears lease at Mall of America The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel refuses to release longest-serving Palestinian prisoner Re: In Israel, there is no right or left; they’re all extremists – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel demolishes the village of Al-Araqeeb for the 210th time Re: Israel refuses to release longest-serving Palestinian prisoner Re: Qatar: England fan yells ‘Free Palestine!” on live Israel broadcast – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email