Sri Lanka’s foreign reserve currency is down to practically nothing because they destroyed the economy last year by barring the use of chemical fertilizers. They thought it would improve health, but it destroyed agriculture. So they have to use tea leaves to buy oil. … Meantime, the ignoratii are making comments like this is a win-win for Sri Lanka and Iran, as though the barter system is a virtue, rather than an inefficient drag on the economies of Iran and Sri Lanka.





