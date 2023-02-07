Re: International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine





Gotta love mouth-breathing zio-trolls! They outdo their Third Reich role models in cowardice. I mean the Nazis at least had the cojones to admit that Jews EXIST! Zioscum, on the other hand, are terrified of the very existence of the Palestinian nation.

Of course, what makes this extra funny is that these same zioscum then turn around and start talking about a non-existent ‘Jewish people’ when Jews meet none of the four basic criteria of peoplehood: they don’t have a common territory, they don’t have a common language, they don’t have a common history and they don’t have a common culture…all things Palestine’s native Muslims and Christians have in spades.

Zion heil, Adolph!





Source link