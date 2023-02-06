Re: International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine





For Halper, both sides will have to contend with the fact that neither “nation” will be leaving and will be there to stay.

There are many things wrong with this statement:

the Palestinian nation that he was referring to is only the 10% of the original Palestinian population that remained and their descendants and the 90% and their descendants are living in many parts of the world, mostly in refugee camps, they were made stateless by the arrival of the foreign European Jews.

A European Jew has no goddamn business telling the Palestinians that they must share their land with the European Jews who raped their women, who massacred their people, who expelled 90% of the indigenous population.

The European Jew is not in Palestine because he has a right, he has no goddamn right because he is completely European and completely foreign to the land, he is on that land because he has the kind of force needed to keep the native population overwhelmed because the European Jews are supplied with most sophisticated weapons by America and that is the only reason why they are there.





