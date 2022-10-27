Re: Individuals’ violence is indicative of Israel’s colonial violence – Middle East Monitor





No , YOU . ARE . “saying” that nonsense,

and . LYING . TO . YOURSELF ,

where

I wrote Not a single word about either “the British or Egypt”.

Nor did I write about the former province of the Turkish empire, that

-1- became a “British Mandate” after WW1, as per League of Nations & UN resolutions, which

– [a] – neither had ever been, nor is today a state of “Palestine”. And,

– [b] – since the PA portion of “Palestine” has never been a sovereign state,

– [c] – you are constantly wrongly characterizing it as “occupied”,

by

-2- another people , The . Jewish . People , who are more indigenous to

– [a] – the Palestinian Authority, – [b] – Judea-Samaria (aka “The West Bank”) and

– [c] – the Jewish State of Israel (which was in ancient times & is today a recognized sovereign state),

than your invented & so called “Palestinian” Arabs, of Arabian origins today, or anyone else today,

– [c] – even if Jewish parents or grandparents recently returned from “Europe”, Morocco, Ethiopia, etc., just as

– [d] – “Palestinian” Arabs claim a “refugee right of return”: .i. only for themselves, .ii. only starting after 1948, and

.iii. that never expires, no matter how many generations they lived abroad, with

.iv. “European”, US, UK, etc. citizenship, like the Jewish people.





Source link