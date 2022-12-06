Re: Incoming Netanyahu gov’t making Israel ‘non-Jewish and non-democratic’: Ex-FM says – Middle East Monitor





Livni could have been prime minister of Israel in 2009 but she was unable to negotiate a coalition government. The chance passed to Netanyahu who was able to form a coaltion government. Since then we have heard nothing but sour grapes from Tzipi.

It should be remembered that Livni was right wing royalty with parents who had served in Israel paramilitaries prior to the war of independence. Livni herself was a Mossad agent. Then Livni was a right wing member of Likud which over saw the growth of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria after the 1979 peace agreement with Egypt.

Then she jumped ship and joined Ariel Sharon, the father of settlements, in Kadima.

If she has changed her political stripes maybe she should have run her own party in the last election to prevent the religious Zionists from being elected in 15 seats. It is so easy to make comments from the cheap seats in the peanut isle.





