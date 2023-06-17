Re: In the Taliban's war on drugs, the West chooses condemnation instead of assistance





Taliban banned the cultivation of poppy but when the CIA returned, the cultivation flourished. The CIA loves drug trafficking. Read

A Tangled Web: A History of CIA Complicity in Drug International Trafficking

APRIL 1978

Soviet-backed coup in Afghanistan sets stage for explosive growth in Southwest Asian heroin trade. New Marxist regime undertakes vigorous anti-narcotics campaign aimed at suppressing poppy production, triggering a revolt by semi-autonomous tribal groups that traditionally raised opium for export. The CIA-supported rebel Mujahedeen begins expanding production to finance their insurgency. Between 1982 and 1989, during which time the CIA ships billions of dollars in weapons and other aid to guerrilla forces, annual opium production in Afghanistan increases to about 800 tons from 250 tons. By 1986, the State Department admits that Afghanistan is `probably the world’s largest producer of opium for export’ and `the poppy source for a majority of the Southwest Asian heroin found in the United States.’ U.S. officials, however, fail to take action to curb production. Their silence not only serves to maintain public support for the Mujahedeen, it also smooths relations with Pakistan, whose leaders, deeply implicated in the heroin trade, help channel CIA support to the Afghan rebels. ……

https://irp dot fas dot org/congress/1998_cr/980507-l.htm





