Re: In the name of combatting anti-Semitism, Labour ignored Islamophobia and established a 'hierarchy of racism'





To the author- Maybe you are not familiar with the very long list of acts of terrorism in the name of Islam in England. And how many decades Heathrow Airport has been on higher alert, with delays, and costly airport taxes for extra security. It is not because they are afraid of an angry Jew getting a plane with the religious obligation of Holy War against the infidel, because no Jew has ever even attempted it. So please use a balanced scale of judgement. —- And I say all this without trying to slight everyday good Muslims who suffer the most from Islamic terrorism.





