Re: In an empty kitchen, Yemeni family struggles with hunger

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: In an empty kitchen, Yemeni family struggles with hungerMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 7, 2022 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The PA is outraged that aid goes to Yemen when it should be coming to Palestinian refugees. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: US eyeing ‘alternatives’ after OPEC+ cut, Biden says – Middle East Monitor next article Walker: 'This here abortion thing is false' U.S. Senate candidate claims at campaign… The author comredg you might also like Re: Erdogan reveals intelligence talks with Syria regime Re: Why is Israel allowed to annex occupied land, but Russia isn't? Re: UAE lobby's influence over France revealed in new report Re: PA reveals 180 Israeli soldiers raided Ibrahimi Mosque last month Re: UK ‘already owns land for embassy in Jerusalem’, pro-Israel group tells Tory MPs – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email