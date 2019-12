Most agree Abu Mazan has to go. Any suggestions who should take his place?

I cringe just of the thought of mentioning Dahlan,Jibril Rajoub,anyone from Hamas or IJ.

Another candidate i would like is Rami Hamdallah but he may not be intrested-he’s in academics.

A Palestinian candidate needn’t be someone who’s convinient for Israel. He should be one that is a Palestinian concensus , man (woman, if one steps forward)of action and realistic.





Source link