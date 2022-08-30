Re: IMF to Palestine government: control public spending and cooperate with Israel to stimulate economy





{A} – The IMF can “tell the Palestinian Authority (PA) to control public spending and cooperate with Israel to stimulate its economy”.

However,

{B} – the PA leadership would probably not survive the rioting, by its own people if it did so, after so many decades of Jihadist-like

promising of “retaking Jerusalem, refugee return, 1967 borders”, etc., so it is instead committed to the exact opposite, both:

-1- to spending 25% (& increasing) of its budget paying stipends for Jihadist “resistance” (murder & terrorism), and

-2- to destroying instead of “cooperating with the Jewish State of Israel”,





