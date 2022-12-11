Re: Illegal ‘push back’ by Greece leaves migrants alone at sea – Middle East Monitor





The EU is not a country but has countries in it with militaries dah. Turkish “might” is highly overestimated by nationalist fanatics in Turkey . If Greece, a small nation 1/8 your population, and one of the poorer countries in Europe, has an airforce that can compete with yours that demonstrates just how over inflated your military claims are. Yes you produce many of your weapons internally but all the weapons you produce are inferior to top-of-the-line western counterparts. In a war, it doesn’t matter where something was produced Sultan but whether it is better than what your opponents have.

The west’s motives for treating Turkish Greek issues as bilateral is like most nations they don’t want to involve itself in wars unless its protecting its interests.. and it is not in NATO interests to see a war between two NATO states. However if war did break out between US and Turkey don’t think for a second your military would last a week against the Americans even without it’s nuclear weapons. France would take longer but also has a substantially superior conventional military to Turkey. And despite having less people than Turkey, France’s economy is four times your size to further increase the gap in military might in an actual conflict.





