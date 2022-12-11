Re: Illegal ‘push back’ by Greece leaves migrants alone at sea – Middle East Monitor





The thing that the narcissistic nationalist element in Turkey don’t get about geopolitics is pecking order. Turkey is obviously trying to establish itself as a player with it’s glorification of neo-Ottomanism. Your long lost empire will be recovered one day! Make Turkey great again. The same sort of mentality of Saddam.

This aggressive behaviour undermines Turkey’s own interests because the actual players aren’t going to sit around and watch extreme nationalists in Turkey undermine their interests. The more you push, the more pushback you will see back. The more you grandstand to bring attention to yourselves… the more, unwanted, attention you will get.

Greece despite it’s far more limited resources than Turkey is taking the correct strategy. We are not trying to dominate. We aren’t glorifying Alexandrian conquests and using them to making irredentist claims on neighbours. We recognize the players. We don’t always follow their wishes but on the big issues we generally fall in line.. We don’t let personal pride undermine our geo-political interests by trying to showboat. We are not important. or powerful, and we recognize that.

And this is exactly what has prevented Turkey from doing anything despite all the big man talk. The more Greeks integrate with the actual powers in this world, the more they will work with us. And the more Turkey flaunts those players and tries to be the big man… the more they will undermine Turkey.

