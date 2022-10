Re: If there were not an Israel, we’d have to invent one, Biden says again – Middle East Monitor





The conversation between the two men was dripping with honey.

We don’t have a problem with the European Jews creating their

own state but we have a problem with them creating their state on

Arab soil – that is the problem. The creation of the European

Jews state in Palestine involved: rapes, massacres,

expulsions.

https://bit.LY/Classified-Docs-Reveal-Massacres-of-Palestinians-in-1948





Source link