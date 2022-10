Why don’t we expand upon your point above and send back all the Arabs to the Arabian Pennionsula where they came from and let the Jews return to their homeland which is Judea and Samaria?

So, glad you brought the subject up!

PS–If you want to return the people who orignally came from NY back to NY, you should petition the US govenrment to return it to the Native Americans. Let us know how all your “let everyone go back to where they came from” efforts go.





Source link