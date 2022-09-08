Re: IDF chief of staff says 1,500 Palestinians have been arrested

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: IDF chief of staff says 1,500 Palestinians have been arrestedMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 8, 2022 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Outrageous Israel getting away with locking up so many Palestinians. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Poll shows tight Florida races for governor and U.S. Senate, with older voters prioritizing economic issues next article South Koreans living near Wolsong plant jittery as Seoul doubles down on nuclear power The author comredg you might also like Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Syria Foreign Ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime' Re: US-based Evangelical Christian group seizes Palestinian land Re: An anti-Semitism expert says that progressives ‘have the right to exclude Zionists’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Albania cuts Iran ties, expels diplomats after cyberattack, PM says Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email