Re: ICC must investigate war crimes in Israeli assault on Gaza, Amnesty International says





What is the plural of donkey? Amnesty International. The donkeys there know nothing of the Laws of Armed Conflict.

Case number one, AI mentions a arts student was killed drinking tea with her mother and a four year old. What AI does not report is that the attack was targeting the commander of PIJ Southern Gaza command. She was in the location of one of two major PIJ commanders. Under the Laws of Armed Conflict this house was a legal military target and those killed, using the law of proportionality, were legal collateral damage. So AI elided the fact this was a legal target and invented a narrative that there was no military target at this house.

Case number two. A war was raging. PIJ was firing rockets at Israeli citizens. Palestinian militants fire rockets from cemeteries. Idiotic Gazan parents sent their children out to play in a cemetery. They got hit by either an Israeli missile shot at PIJ fighters or a misfired PIJ rocket. The IDF did not target children but acted on military intelligence targeting military objects. If the missile which killed the children was Israel and the targeting missed it’s target or misidentified the target it was not intentional and not a war crime.

Case three. AI found that a PIJ misfire killed a number of Palestinians but AI still blamed Israel for making PIJ acting contrary to the Laws of Armed Conflict.

The report is not surprising since AI hires and employs antisemites.





Source link