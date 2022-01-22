Re: Hundreds protest in London against demolition of homes in Sheikh Jarrah





No more Donmeh, no more Jews when Palestine becomes free again. They cannot get along with anyone. Miko is among those who made a very good living by exposing ze Zisrahelli crimes, yet, he does live there part-time. Others live there full-time, even though they recognize that so many crimes have been committed onto the Pals. Mistrust all of them. We have had excellent Jewish friends, but guess what? They had been dragged there as children, by their parents, but Conscience was in them when children: The left. One of them told me some day during a dinner: “I always thought that moving to Palestine was wrong” (Hungarian Jews). The other ones were Iranian Jews, same thing…

People who wish to be fully-free must join the USA! Both couples did…and lived happy ever after.





Source link