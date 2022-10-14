MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 14, 2022 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Well you ain’t in the Middle East. Russian or Dumb American? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Five dead in North Carolina shooting, the 25th US mass killing in 2022 next article Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes face off during second and final U.S. Senate debate Thursday night The author comredg you might also like Re: Hundreds of Israelis storm Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa complex – Middle East Monitor Re: Russia wants just settlement to Palestine-Israeli issue, says Putin Re: The US National Security Strategy promotes the Abraham Accords Re: Palestinian factions agree to end division through elections Re: Palestinian factions agree to end division through elections Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email