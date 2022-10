And Hamite, Turanid – you’re missing the point. That’s my simple explanation. Am sure if you had a reputable reference that disproves the science you would produce it. You don’t! Why? Because the people of the Levant are a mix of well integrated different peoples. Whereas the folk on the Arabian Peninsula are full on Arabs with a bit of Persian mix around the coasts. Very different people! The folk to the west in Egypt are also very different people. It’s not rocket science.





Source link