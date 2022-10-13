Re: Hummus: the Middle Eastern dip stoking controversy

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Hummus: the Middle Eastern dip stoking controversyMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 13, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I employ the same treatment I adopted during South Africa’s apartheid era.“You play with dirt, you get dirty.” Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article T.I.E. Industrial Expands Brand Family with Purchase of Robots.com and… next article Joe Biden's Latest Slip Of The Tongue Is A Real Heartbreaker The author comredg you might also like Re: Hamas calls for protecting Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron Re: Lebanon President accepts maritime border deal with Israel Re: Israel still keeps mentally-ill young Palestinian in solitary confinement Re: Russia wants just settlement to Palestine-Israeli issue, says Putin Re: Russia wants just settlement to Palestine-Israeli issue, says Putin Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email