Re: How the EU constructs Israel impunity





Masafer Yata is located in area C which is under Israeli control. Did this screed mention this detail? No. Permits are required to build there. Was this mentioned by the fiction writer? NO. The Palestinians claim the settlement existed before a certain date and so no permission was required to build there, but there is no evidence of this based on satellite imagery. Was this detail mentioned? No. Should the palestinians sit down and construct a peace agreement with Israel where they obtain sovereignty of Area C and build whatever they wish? Yes.





Source link