You rejoice at Jewish suffering. Because you hate us. Perhaps your parents raised you to hate. Or maybe you were abused as a child. Or you were born with hatred through genetic complications. Or you have been radicalized. Who else do you hate? Your family, women, lgbtq2s? Or is it just Jews? Do you come from a country that breeds hatred? Were you bullied as a child? Were you in special ed? Are you a failure in life? Many or all of the above?





Source link