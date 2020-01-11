INDIANS (ET)Re: How should we interpret Hamas’ attendance at the funeral of Iran’s general?INDIANS (ET) by admin on January 11, 2020 add comment 29 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Pay for Slay … it’s simple … eh? Cut off the funds … Peace / Accommodation will follow .., next Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article North Korea: US Must ‘Unconditionally Accept Our Demands’ next article Re: Iran says military shot down Ukrainian passenger plane in error The author admin you might also like Re: Israel releases 2 Golan Heights prisoners to Syria Re: Israel releases 2 Golan Heights prisoners to Syria Oman's culture minister takes oath as new monarch Re: Israel confiscates sole medical vehicle serving 1,500 Palestinians Re: Israel distributes demolition notices to 3 Palestinian families Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email