MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: How should we interpret Hamas’ attendance at the funeral of Iran’s general?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on January 11, 2020 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest A gathering of America’s enemies. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Jeffrey Epstein was blackmailing politicians for Israel’s Mossad, new book claims next article Hallan tres cabezas humanas en Cancún The author admin you might also like Re: WikiLeaks reveals Bin Zayed’s opinion on Saudi royal family Re: Tel Aviv calls for Gulf States to unite with Israel against Iran Re: Erdogan named ‘Global Muslim Personality of the Year’ by Nigeria Re: The US and Us: From Saddam Hussein to Qassem Soleimani and Al-Muhandis. Re: Israel seeks US help it normalise relations with Gulf Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email