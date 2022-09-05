MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: How many times must Gaza be rebuilt, to be bombed again?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 5, 2022 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Loki, you come here and make accusations with no support. IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Russia bans Hollywood stars Ben Stiller and Sean Penn after latest US measures, along with a list of other individuals next article The White House Chef and a small town Texas bakery The author comredg you might also like Re: US-based Evangelical Christian group seizes Palestinian land Re: UN: 6,400 Palestinian students’ education at risk due to Israel demolition orders – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli settlers burn Palestinian flag in Jerusalem Re: Palestinian journalist shot dead Re: Google, Amazon employees to protest $1.2bn deal with Israel Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email