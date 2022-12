David Packman’s DNA results show that his ancestry originated from:

Ukraine

Moldova

Romania

Poland

Slovakia

Hungary

His genetic link to the Middle East is at 0% which is the case for for all Ashkenazi. If you continue to claim to be of Middle Eastern origin in the day of DNA, you can only face humiliation. You need to come to terms with your real origin.

https://bit.lY/David-Pakman-DNA-map





