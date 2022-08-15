close
Re: How Israel oppresses the Palestinians

How did it all become “Arab Land”? –Arabs have a historical track record. Egyptians were not Arabs, nor did they speak Arabic. Syrians (Assyrians) were not Arabs, nor did they speak Arabic, Moroccans, Libyans, and Tunisia (Berbers) were not Arabs, nor did they speak Arabic, Iraqis (Kurds, Assyrians, Armenians, Azides, etc) were not Arabs nor did they speak Arabic, Libya was not Arab, nor did they speak Arabic, the Sudan (tribal Africa) was not Arab, nor did they speak Arabic, Tunisia was not Arab, nor did they speak Arabic. Why are they all called “Arab” Countries, “Arab” States, belong to the League of “Arab” Nations, and have to live under some form of Islamic Sharia?



