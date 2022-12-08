MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: How far can the ICC go in seeking out Israel for its crimes in Palestine?MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 8, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Go as far as you can, Zionist Lawfare is ineffectual against reasoned arguments. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China’s Xiaomi loses top India business executive amid mounting challenges in the world’s second most-populous country next article Today in Canada’s Political History: PM Justin Trudeau praises VP Joe Biden in Ottawa The author comredg you might also like Re: Lieberman calls for Al Jazeera licence to work in Israel to be cancelled Re: Israel to finalise deportation of French-Palestinian lawyer Re: Lions’ Den ‘thwarted’ Israeli mission in Nablus – Middle East Monitor Re: Oil tanker clears Turkiye shipping logjam with Russian insurance letter – document Re: How many times must Gaza be rebuilt, to be bombed again? Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email