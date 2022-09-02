INDIANS (ET)Re: How does Arab normalisation with Israel affect the Palestinians of Latin America?INDIANS (ET) by comredg on September 2, 2022 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest No support either. IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Inflation and war are stoking civil unrest across the world, research shows The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel slammed for exploiting plight of Ukrainian Jews Re: Israel to expand Gilo settlement with 1250 new units Re: US warns PA against requesting full UN membership in Security Council Re: US pressures Israel to ease travel of Palestinians via Jordan Re: Photos of Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike raise concerns Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email