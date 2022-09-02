close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: How does Arab normalisation with Israel affect the Palestinians of Latin America?

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 24 views
no thumb


I’m waiting on one refutation! IgnorantFookin’Twat!

And my education was free. At least I attended! IgnorantFookin’Twat!



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response