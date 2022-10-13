Re: ‘Hope Turkiye approves our NATO membership,’ Finnish PM says – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: ‘Hope Turkiye approves our NATO membership,’ Finnish PM says – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 13, 2022 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest I hope Finnish and Swedish hands over all the terrorist to Turkiye other wise they should forget about joining NATO Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Sony enters Tesla’s backyard to make premium electric cars with Honda in North America from 2025 next article White House Centers CACFP in National Strategy to End Hunger The author comredg you might also like Re: Hezbollah to ‘remain vigilant’ amid Israel-Lebanon maritime border deal – Middle East Monitor Re: The world allows Israel to act with impunity against everyone Re: The world allows Israel to act with impunity against everyone Re: Turkiye’s ‘disinformation Bill threatens freedom of speech,’ Europe watchdog says – Middle East Monitor Re: Lebanon Progressive Socialist Party: maritime border deal does not mean normalising relations with Israel Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email