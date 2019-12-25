Re: Hindu nationalists are seeking the Israelification of India; they must be stopped





When Pakistan declared its independence one year before Israeli independence and backed by the UK and USA, 14-million civilians became “refugees” on both sides of the new border. None has returned and that has never even been any expectation. A couple of million are reported to have died, although, those numbers are speculative, due to the sea of humanity involved and the lack of coherent news from inside the new Pakistani nation.

From eye witnesses, I have been informed that the richer Hindus could bribe their way out of Pakistan (unharmed though broke) but most everyone else was prohibited from fleeing and given the choice of conversion to Islam or death. The reason there became a large Hindu population in Indonesia was because as a Muslim nation, travel from Pakistan was not restricted. So large numbers of Hindus pretended to convert to Islam, just long enough to get out and escape to Indonesia, where they resumed their normal Hindu existence.





