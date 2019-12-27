Re: Hindu nationalists are seeking the Israelification of India; they must be stopped





Good, so now you admit it is the “WB” i.e. the West Bank, didn’t they teach you in your dumb yeshiva or your sleazy hasbara school to ALWAYS refer to the West Bank by the confected fake propaganda names? Dunce, now go to the bottom of the hasbara agitprop class!

Also good, now finally the truth comes out! Those pesky Palestinian [Non Jews] living under belligerent alien occupation in the aforementioned West Bank and Gaza have No Vote. But Jews living in the occupied WEST BANK have not only voting rights but a whole special set of laws for themselves Some democracy! Some discrimination!

Now dunce, don’t you know the Geneva Conventions prohibit those under occupation to sign away any part of their territory under the duress of Occupation, like “ENDING ALL CLAIMS”?

Not that Zionists ever follow the Geneva Conventions. Zionists think they are above any law.

Even Lawrence himself never claimed to command the Arab Liberation Army. It was commanded by Prince Faisal with a number of Arab officers who had previously served in the Ottoman army.

Now for our dunce, it’s the British Army again. He says: let us forget about the Australians and New Zealanders until there is another propaganda “commemoration” for the charge of Beersheba or the capture of Gaza Then we can remember the ANZAC Mounted Division all over again.

Go back to your Talmud stupid Matzo Man.





Source link