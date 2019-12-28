Re: Hindu nationalists are seeking the Israelification of India; they must be stopped





Well, Koenig your self serving assertions rather than illuminate seek to obscure, justify and deceive.

The simple fact is that at the time of WW1the Palestinian Christians and Muslims were the overwhelming majority in Palestine and the Jews AND THE ZIONIST BLOW INS a tiny sect.

In 1923 the text of the SUPPRESSED British wartime pledge to the Arabs, promising support for Arab independence “IN ALL THE REGIONS LYING WITHIN THE TERRITORIES INCLUDED WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES PROPOSED BY THE SHAREEF OF MECCA.” Was revealed for the first time to the British public. This pledge was never honoured by the British.

Then, “To suit their aims in Palestine they gerrymandered the Covenant of the League of Nations, and where they could Gerrymander it no further they broke it.” Palestine the Reality, JMN Jeffries, p. XVI.

In his candid essay published in THE SPECTATOR 24/2/1923 John St Loe Strachey, the owner and editor, wrote: “…we frankly dread what might happen in Palestine. The Jews who have found there a national home ARE IN A TINY MINORITY, and the feeling against them of the overwhelming MAJORITY of the Arabs is more bitter instead of more conciliatory.. we strongly urge the government, therefore TO MAKE UP THEIR MINDS TO GET OUT…” Among other principled British opponents of Zionism were the newspaper proprietors Lord Northcliffe and Lord Beaverbrook. However the Manchester Guardian campaigned tirelessly for Zionism, alas, the more things change, the more they stay the same, as we saw during the recent UK elections with the Guardian giving credence to and amplifying the “Corbyn “anti-Semitism “smears.

The 1922 comments you conflate to Churchill followed his studied indifference to the findings of the Haycraft Commission which ruled essentially in favour of the indigenous Palestinians like the Shaw Commission before it.

One British intelligence officer in Palestine wrote: “Churchill’s visit and his outright insistence that he intended to deny the Arabs the democratic privileges which he regarded as the birthright every Englishman, lit the fuse of the Jaffa explosion. He upheld the Zionist cause and treated the Arab demands like those of a negligible opposition to be put off by a few polite phrases and treated like bad children…if policy is not modified the outbreak today may become a revolution tomorrow.” Ingrams, Palestine Papers, 1917-1922, Seeds of Conflict.

If the “Jews did proportional more to win the war for the allies than did the Arabs” as you claim, then WHY WAS MOSHE SHARETT, A FUTURE PRIME MINISTER of the Bandit State, FIGHTING FOR THE OTTOMAN TURKISH ARMY AS AN OFFICER from 1916 to 1918, along with a number of other leading and prominent Zionists?

Do you have a a source for your “quote” from Kirkbride? Its rather the opposite of what Lawrence himself wrote.

The terms and locations of “Judea”and “Samaria” are modern propaganda confections designed to deceive, and these names were unknown in Ottoman times or BritishMandate times.

I am perfectly happy with my identity and my location, I don’t need to pretend I am something I am not or change the names of where I live to make my location appear to be my ancestral homeland.





