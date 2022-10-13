Re: Hezbollah to ‘remain vigilant’ amid Israel-Lebanon maritime border deal – Middle East Monitor





The problems in Israel are not with Arabs ,but rather with Faux Jews who have no idea of Jewish history or understand the Arab mentality. Israel could have been emptied of mooslime savages in 1948, but the pseudo communist Ben Gurion wanted the Arabs to remain and help build up Israel. Well these Arab friends are now rioting in Acco, Haifa. Lod and Ramle and terrorizing its Jewish neighbours. In 1967 Israel had another chance to send its problem to Jordan but another Leftist not only prevented that but gave the most sacred place for the Jews to be under Jordanian control. The same Jordanians who massacred Jews in 1948 in Kiryat Arba and cleansed Judea and Samaria of its Jews. Than we had these Leftist Generals who had these visions of a New Middle East if we gave away Jewish Land starting with Oslo and continuing with Gaza and uprooting all Jews from there and including graves.

The Left has been banished from governing by the electorate and now we have these new Leftist Generals in Eizenkot and Ganz in cahoots with other Leftist in Lapid who bought Bennett and Shaked to steal votes and form a Leftist Government.

You are one of those Jews in name only (I even doubt that you are a Jew at all) who sees nothing wrong with a Palestinian State because your hate for the Orthodox is limitless as it is for anyone that is in the least a Nationalist. You will even allow moves that are anti-democratic to achieve these aims. I find your hypocrisy

extremely grating when you repeat the mantra about Arab surrender as if they will do that under kid glove conditions that you set up as a prerequisite.

Ashkenazi and Ganz prevented Netanyahu (not N) to annex Area C and even send emissaries to Trump to beseech him not to allow it, another position that is up your alley.

But than I find that you have no clue what democracy is or entails unless it is the USA based Progressive basis. Yet you claim to be educated , which does not show up in any in your posts. Perhaps your education came for smoking substances stronger than cigarettes , as you have acknowledged: or perhaps it comes from lyrics from doped musicians that committed suicide.

In any case most of the poster that had any intelligence have left and I stick around just to see what a JINO

looks like and to read the post of JustMe, who I think is excellent with his facts and intelligence. Talking to you or the AntiSemitic IslamoFascists here is a colossal waste of time.





Source link