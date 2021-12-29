Re: Hezbollah lost while Hamas won – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Hezbollah lost while Hamas won – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 29, 2021 add comment 3 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest For what reason your ilk were expelled from so many time from so many regions throughout history? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Altaworx® Announces Teams Voice Integration The author comredg you might also like Re: Palestinian rights groups warn against passing the “Facebook” law in Israel Knesset – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel minister threatened by extremist settlers Re: Israel army reinforces northern front fearing conflict with Hezbollah Re: Facebook closes ex-Palestinian minister’s account after hack attempt – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel impose high taxes, demolish shops to weaken Jerusalemite traders Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email