Neither Hamas nor Hezbollah recognise Israel for under its current status it is an expansionist apartheid state, it evicts Palestinians annex land yes the same thing that the west gets angry at Russia doing in Ukraine, Crimea to be precise. They also assassinate Iranian scientists so no Hamas nor Hezbollah would not be as popular which they were it not for Israeli aggression. If Israel stopped her expansion you might have a point but no continues its settlements. .





