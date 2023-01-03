Re: Hezbollah Head says change to Al Aqsa status quo could explode the region

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Hezbollah Head says change to Al Aqsa status quo could explode the regionMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 3, 2023 add comment 29 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest He looks like his colon is about to explode. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House won't 'insert' itself in House GOP leadership stalemate next article Right-wing Republicans Trigger Speaker Showdown In New US Congress The author comredg you might also like Re: 14.3m Palestinians around the world, report reveals Re: Greece moves to postpone major arms purchase Re: 7,000 Palestinians arrested by Israeli Forces in 2022 Re: Israel shoots dead 15-year-old Palestinian Re: Jewish supremacy is state policy, says Netanyahu Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email