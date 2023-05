There is no Israel, what they call Israel is Arab land by the name of Palestine. Theodor Herzl mentioned Palestine more than 500 times and Israel zero times. The Ashkenazi who is completely European entered the region claiming he was the Hebrew returning home but he cannot possibly claim the same thing today because today he faces his biggest humiliation because DNA confirmed that he is 100% European. So tell me: what Israel are you talking about, Khazar?





