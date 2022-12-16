Re: Hamas will continue to defend Palestine, Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, deputy chief says





Notice the words used by Hamasnik Mousa Abu Marzouk:

“Hamas pledges to do everything possible to preserve Palestine as an Arab and Islamic country and to purify it of all impurities.

What do you think he means by purify it of all impurities? Ismail Haniyeh, the civilian leader of Hamas, addressed thousands of Hamas supporters by phone on the 35th anniversary date of Hamas’ founding on December 14, 2022 and spoke about purifying Jerusalem and the land of Jews. Hamas means it will ethnically cleanse Jeruslaem and the land of Jews, or in one word, genocide. Here is what Haniyeh said to the tens of thousands of Hamas supporters in Gaza:

“One day we will meet in the squares of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, purified from the Zionist invaders, and there will be no survival for them on this blessed land.”

In one word he promises genocide of the Jews in the land.

This is of course in accordance with Hamas’ Charter of 1988 which calls for the destruction of Israel and a genocide of the Jewish people. Hamas’ Charter, the preamble states:

“Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it”

Hamas Charter, Article 7 says in part:

“the Islamic Resistance Movement aspires to the realisation of Allah’s promise, no matter how long that should take. The Prophet, Allah bless him and grant him salvation, has said:

“The Day of Judgement will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews (killing the Jews), when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him. Only the Gharkad tree, (evidently a certain kind of tree) would not do that because it is one of the trees of the Jews.”





Source link