Re: Hamas: West Bank escalations ‘extension of revolution’ – Middle East Monitor

1973 When Egypt attacked the Jews in Palestine
Sixty-one IDF soldiers were killed in the process, 45 of them
wounded, including Megiddo himself, and six became prisoners
of war. There was also heavy damage to property. At the end
of the war 19 IDF tanks remained scattered in an area under
Egyptian control, along with six armed personnel carriers and
two half tracks. Additional tanks were also taken by the
Egyptians during the course of the war.
We thought that we would come with tanks and make some
noise, and the Egyptians would remove their shoes and flee.
Well, they didn’t. In the end we were the ones who
folded.
