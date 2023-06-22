Re: Hamas: shooting illegal settlers sends a message to the occupation authorities

INDIANS (ET)Re: Hamas: shooting illegal settlers sends a message to the occupation authoritiesINDIANS (ET) by comredg on June 22, 2023 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest You’re lying … As for the drone strike ? 3 dead arabs were removed or what was left … eh? Enjoy their funerals … next Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Biden to welcome Modi at White House in attempt to deepen US-India ties next article Re: US warns Israel escalation in West Bank will harm normalisation efforts The author comredg you might also like Re: Europe is shielding Israel under guise of combating anti-Semitism, new report finds Re: The UN's plan to cease food aid in Gaza will cause thousands of job losses, increase poverty Re: Israel: US arms left in Afghanistan reach Gaza Re: Israel kills 3 Palestinians during Jenin raid Re: Saudi foreign minister arrives in Tehran amid rapprochement Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email