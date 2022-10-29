Re: Hamas rejects Abbas’s formation of new council for medical syndicate – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Hamas rejects Abbas’s formation of new council for medical syndicate – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on October 29, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest But then again what do Zionists know about Palestinian Arab affairs? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Biden’s Popping Up on TikTok Even Though It’s Banned in the White House next article Re: Erdogan: 'We will distribute Russia gas to Europe via Turkiye' The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel fears a clash with Russia if it were to arm Ukraine Re: UN to investigate apartheid charges against Israel Re: Erdogan: 'We will distribute Russia gas to Europe via Turkiye' Re: Israel hands 4-year jail term to Palestinian footballer Re: Turkiye President: 530,000 people voluntarily returned to safe zones in Syria Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email