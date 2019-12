Re: Hamas: No justification for Abbas to delay his decree about election





Has Hamas agreed to surrender its weapons and permit a free and fair election? No. I thought not.

BTW I read that Hamas is plotting attacks on Israel from Turkey. It was plotting to assassinate the former mayor of Jerusalem. It is seeking to embroil the West Bank in chaos as it did in 2014. This is Hamas’ form of electioneering to raise it’s profile in the West Bank.





