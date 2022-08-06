Re: Hamas mourns leader of Islamic Jihad’s military wing – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Hamas mourns leader of Islamic Jihad’s military wing – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 6, 2022 add comment 16 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest His own children, no less. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Native Bidaské with Oglala Sioux President Kevin Killer next article Joe Biden to host White House Pacific island summit The author comredg you might also like Re: Rights groups condemn Israel’s attacks on Gaza – Middle East Monitor Re: Saudi Arabia’s budget witnesses surplus after 2021 deficit – Middle East Monitor Re: Four dead, including 5-year-old boy, as Israel strikes Gaza Re: Why resistance matters: Palestinians are challenging Israel’s unilateralism, dominance – Middle East Monitor Re: Pro-Palestine chairman of UK football club slaps down pro-Israel group over 'intimidation' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email