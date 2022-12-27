Re: Hamas hails choice of Jerusalem as permanent capital for Arab media

INDIANS (ET)Re: Hamas hails choice of Jerusalem as permanent capital for Arab mediaINDIANS (ET) by comredg on December 27, 2022 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Delusional! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article White House Credits Biden With 750k Manufacturing Jobs 'Boom' next article Digital products a win-win for Hong Kong customers and insurers, will turn city into insurance hub for Greater Bay Area, industry watchers say The author comredg you might also like Re: Will the UK's migrant deportation plan get off the ground? Re: " We deeply appreciate this historic gesture to open a Chilean embassy in Palestine", Palestinian Community in Chile president speaks to MEMO Re: Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir agree to sack teachers who criticise Israel occupation Re: Anti-racist Jews critical of Israel expelled by UK Labour during Hanukkah Re: The PA and UN invalidate the Palestinians’ legitimate resistance – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email