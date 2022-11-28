Re: Hamas hails Arab support for Palestine during FIFA World Cup





I watched portions of 8 football games over the weekend from the World Cup. I did not see any one waiving Palestinian flags during the games.

There are some Arabs at the world cup who have been supporting the Palestinians and cursing Israelis. However the flag waving and support for Palestinians has not changed anything on the ground. It has not resulted in additional monetary, diplomatic or military support for the Palestinians.

The Palestinians have so few accomplishments that they have to take pride in the smallest things.





