Re: Hamas continues efforts to normalise ties with Syrian regime





Literally thousands of Palestinians have died during the course of the seemingly endless Syrian Civil War. And thousands more remain trapped inside Syrian Palestinian Refugee Camps that make the ones in the territories look like full service resorts.

But, you know how it is…no Jews, no news. Only certain “Palestinian victims” count (for select reasons.) After all, thousands of Palestinian civilians have also been wounded and killed by misfired Palestinian rockets aimed (badly) at israel. But those Palestinian casualties don’t count either…except as handy dandy statistics-plumpers whose deaths and injuries are falsely attributed to Israel rather than the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad





