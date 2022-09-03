Re: Hamas condemns Israel for allowing concerts at Beersheba Mosque

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Hamas condemns Israel for allowing concerts at Beersheba MosqueMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on September 3, 2022 add comment 7 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Presumably they include the grounds of mosque as part and parcel thereof. Think the Sailing Wall. IgnorantFookin’Twat! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Russian attacks in Ukraine kill and injure several children next article White House to host Pacific Island Summit The author comredg you might also like Re: Who fought who in Tripoli last week, and why Re: US calls on Turkiye, Greece to avoid tensions Re: Israel minister: ‘We will not forgive Abbas for Munich attack’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Israeli settlers burn Palestinian flag in Jerusalem Re: Power cuts melt Gaza’s ice cream stocks as heatwave boosts demand – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email